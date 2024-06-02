Another BYU baseball product has been called up to MLB

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Daniel Schneemann warms up during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, March 18, 2024, in Phoenix. | Ross D. Franklin

After 445 career minor league games, Daniel Schneemann has finally made it to “The Show.”

The former BYU baseball star has been called up by the Cleveland Guardians, where he’ll start at second base for the club against Washington Sunday for his MLB debut.

Daniel Schneemann? More like welcome to The Show, man.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/N049nvo1Pl — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 2, 2024

In 53 contests with Triple-A Columbus this season, Schneemann had batted .294 with 10 home runs, 39 runs driven in and an elite .984 on-base plus slugging mark.

The left-handed slugging infielder had impressed Guardians staffers during spring training but was ultimately sent to begin the year in the minors due to Cleveland’s abundance of infield talent.

However, Schneemann’s Columbus performance eventually became too good to ignore, resulting in his long-awaited Sunday debut.

#Guardians (INF/OF) prospect Daniel Schneemann is a hitting machine! Schneemann hits a go-ahead 414 foot 2-run HR in the 9th inning against Omaha to make it a 8-to-6 Columbus lead! Schneemann is just a triple short of the cycle (4-5 2R 2B HR 3RBI) on the night! The HR was his 9th… pic.twitter.com/rWtdLVjoI6 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 22, 2024

In three collegiate campaigns with the Cougars, Schneemann posted a .288 average with 163 hits and even earning 2017 WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors for his fielding prowess. He was ultimately selected by Cleveland with the No. 1003 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Schneemann’s wife, Alle Hancock-Schneemann, played first base for BYU’s softball team and is now back with the program as an assistant coach.

With’s Schneemann’s onetime Cougar teammate Justin Sterner making his first big league appearance with the Tampa Bay Rays this past Friday, 2024 now marks the first time multiple former BYU players have broke into MLB in the same season since Jaycob Brugman, Taylor Cole and Jacob Hannemann all debuted in 2017.

According to Baseball Reference, Schneemann is the 36th player in MLB history to have attended BYU. He joins a 39-19 Cleveland squad currently sitting in first place in the American League Central division.