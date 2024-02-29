Another byproduct of Louisville basketball's woeful season? Fewer marquee TV broadcasts

No city consumes college basketball on television quite like Louisville.

This hoops-crazed town, per CBS Sports, has led the country's local TV markets in NCAA Tournament viewership for 20 of the past 21 years. In 2015, The Wall Street Journal dubbed it, "The College Basketball Capital of the World."

Is it surprising, then, that the U of L men's team has had only four games broadcast on ESPN's flagship channel since Kenny Payne was handed the reins of his alma mater? Not when you consider how dismal the on-court product has been.

With the Cardinals sitting at 8-20 (3-14 ACC) entering the final three games of the regular season, here's a look at how their TV placement compares with their previous six campaigns, dating back to their most recent March Madness appearance in 2019:

Louisville basketball's 2023-24 TV broadcasts

Louisville’s Kenny Payne talks with his players in the second half. The Wildcats won 95-76 at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023

In terms of TV broadcasts, Louisville's 2023-24 season breaks down as follows:

ACC Network: 14 games

ACC Network Extra: 5 games

The CW: 4 games

ESPNU: 4 games

ESPN: 2 games

ESPN2: 1 game

FS1: 1 game

The tipoff times break down like this:

Between noon and 4 p.m.: 9 games

Between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.: 5 games

Between 7 and 9 p.m.: 17 games

The Cards also had only two games air on ESPN during the 2022-23 campaign, which went down as the worst in modern program history. Per a post Monday from statistician Kelly Dickey on X, formerly Twitter, that's the fewest since 1988-89, when only eight games were televised nationally across ABC, CBS and NBC.

Between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, U of L appeared on ESPN a combined 33 times; although two of those games were postponed. It also had 17 games on ESPN2, one of which was canceled; four on ESPNU; four on CBS; and two on FOX.

In Year 1 under Payne, the Cards had seven games on ESPN2. That was the most in a season dating back to 2018, but the drop-off in Year 2 of his rebuild has been significant in that regard. Combined, only seven of their games this campaign have been slotted on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Louisville basketball's 2023-24 TV ratings

Feb 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne talks with guard Ty-Laur Johnson (4) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

SportsMediaWatch.com has been tracking TV ratings for the 2023-24 men's and women's college basketball season.

Going off its numbers, Louisville's most-watched game was a blowout loss to archrival Kentucky in December. The annual matchup drew a Nielsen score of 0.59, with 1.1 million viewers tuned in during the average minute.

Nielsen's ratings measure the percentage of America's homes with TVs tuned to a game during the average minute. Entering the 2023-24 season, it estimated there were 125 million homes with TVs across the country.

Per Sports Media Watch, U of L vs. UK was the third most-viewed game between Dec. 18-24. The two that garnered larger audiences were part of an ESPN doubleheader Dec. 20: a 9 p.m. tipoff between North Carolina and Oklahoma (0.76) and a 7 p.m. tipoff between Baylor and Duke (0.66).

The only other time the Cards have had a game crack the top 10 all season was when they lost a nail-biter to Texas in the Empire Classic. That game drew a Nielsen rating of 0.18, with 316,000 viewers during the average minute.

Feb 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne (with broad) draws play in the huddle against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 86-59. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before reviewing the rest of Louisville's games by TV ratings, it's worth noting ESPN does not subscribe to Nielsen measurements for the ACC Network and its others like it.

In a statement to Sports Media Watch explaining the decision, it said: "We regularly evaluate measurement options and currently use ComScore for all demographic, viewership and research data for ESPN’s college conference networks. We have found that this best suits our needs across the board."

Here's a look at how U of L fared in the rest of its games played through Feb. 18, in order of Nielsen score. In the event of a tie, The Courier Journal deferred to the game with the largest viewing audience per average minute:

vs. Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 (6 p.m., ESPN): 0.59; 1.1 million viewers in the average minute

at Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 ( 7 p.m. , ESPN2): 0.24; 420,000 viewers in the average minute

vs. N.C. State on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 (noon, The CW): 0.23; 391,000 viewers in the average minute

vs. Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 (noon, The CW): 0.20; 302,000 viewers in the average minute

vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 (noon, The CW): 0.18; 318,000 viewers in the average minute

vs. Texas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 (3:30 p.m., ESPN): 0.18; 316,000 viewers in the average minute

vs. Indiana on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 (4:30 p.m., ESPNU): 0.08; 140,000 viewers in the average minute

at DePaul on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 (2 p.m., FS1): 0.07; 121,000 viewers in the average minute

at Wake Forest on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 (noon, ESPNU): 0.04; 70,000 viewers in the average minute

Louisville basketball fans' TV viewing habits

U of L fans during their game against Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 21, 2024.

Scanned ticket attendance at the KFC Yum! Center has plummeted to an average of 6,323 per game during the 2023-24 season. When the entire Payne era is taken into account, it's only marginally better (6,603).

The Yum! Center has 22,090 seats but has seen only three scanned ticket crowds of 10,000 or more since Payne succeeded Chris Mack.

With more Louisville fans opting to stay home, The Courier Journal tried to get a pulse of how their TV viewing habits have changed as the losses pile up. Here's what some had to say on X:

"I’ve (forgotten) about games multiple times this season," @CardVillen wrote. "If I remember, I watch to see how they play in the first few minutes and either continue on with it on in the background or turn it off when it's out of hand. I also haven’t watched many other (NCAA men's) games because of it."

"I still tune into every game, but I’m not glued to every moment like I was in the past," @DamoKnowsSports added. "Some games, (I) never make it past casually viewing on my cell phone, unless it appears it’s going to be close at the end."

Louisville fans cheered on the Cards against Georgia Tech Saturday night in the KFC Yum Center. Feb. 10, 2024

"I'm still aware of when the Cards play," @JackRea90306907 wrote. "It used to be appointment TV for me, but that changed this season around conference play. Now, I will DVR the games and watch if they happen to win. I got sick of all the blowout losses. I'll only watch if I'm totally free."

"I began hate watching after the DePaul game," @Byn_Locster added. "Then, once the apathy started to kick in, I'd have to be reminded they played that day. And once they started getting blown out, I just changed the channel."

And from @VilleSportslive: "I watch until it starts to anger me. Then, I do something else (because) this team isn’t worth stressing over. There's been too many games where I’m done by (the second) media (timeout). But I do watch every game until that point lol."

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne's team gets fewer marquee TV slots