Another bullpen implosion sinks Pirates in rubber match against Giants

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Joey Bart hit a grand slam and Paul Skenes delivered a strong start but the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen imploded for the second-straight game, resulting in a 7-6 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park.

The Pirates (23-28) had a four-run lead entering the eighth inning, but the Giants (25-26) opened with five straight hits against Hunter Stratton (1-1) to tie the game.

After a pair of singles to lead things off, Matt Chapman belted a three-run home run to center field to bring the Giants within a run. Wilmer Flores then followed Jorge Soler’s double with a pinch-hit single to make it a 6-6 game.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘She was supposed to be here’: Godmother of teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock speaks out Case of Pennsylvania’s newest ‘healthcare serial killer’ highlights need for change Woman attacked outside Washington County funeral home VIDEO: Man facing charges after dozens of explosives found in Squirrel Hill apartment building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts