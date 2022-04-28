Another Buckeye cashes in on NFL free agency

It is always fun monitoring how former Ohio State football players are doing in the NFL and free agency always brings a whirlwind of news. In addition to a nice reminder of Buckeyes’ past, free agency also brings a unique insight to the bank account of elite athletes.

This week Liam McCullough signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal after spending a portion of the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. McCullough was a four-year starter as a long snapper at Ohio State and has carved out a nice niche in the NFL since entering the league in 2020.

We have signed LS Liam McCullough to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/H07bw3OREV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 27, 2022

There sure are a lot of former Ohio State players getting paid in the league. This one may not be one of the biggest deals we’ll see, but seemingly everywhere you look in the NFL, there’s some scarlet and gray involved.

