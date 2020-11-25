Another Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, facility shut down again

The Cleveland Browns will be operating remotely once again after the team facility was shuttered on Wednesday in the wake of yet another player testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s the second day in a row the Browns closed the team facilities in Berea for COVID-19 purposes. On Tuesday, the team placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a similar circumstance as Wednesday’s development.

Per the NFL’s intensive protocols, the Browns will hold meetings remotely and practice will be done virtually. The team canceled all in-person contacts for the day.

The Browns released a statement on the closure and the positive test,

