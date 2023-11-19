Another bowl game should be considered a successful Texas Tech football season | Giese

Sometimes it's helpful to just put things in perspective.

While we can't ignore what many thought the Texas Tech football team could do this year, we must also remember what the Red Raiders haven't done in a long time.

It wasn't long ago, when Joey McGuire wasn't even a thought of being the Red Raiders' head coach, that getting to a bowl game — any bowl game — was considered a win. Since he was hired in Nov. 2021, Texas Tech has now gone to three in a row, the latest coming courtesy of a 24-23 win over UCF in Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.

Call it McGuire magic, or a long time coming. Whatever it is, that hadn't been done since four years previous. Few will forget the walk-off, game-winning field goal from Jonathan Garibay that started the Tech fans' obsession with storming the field after wins.

Momentum only built from there with Tech's four-straight wins to close the 2022 campaign, which included yet another bowl game.

Should the Red Raiders have been picked fourth? Who's to say. But even in what could be considered a disappointing year, the team was still in striking distance of getting to that No. 4 spot in the conference standings. Those odds only bolstered by downing the Knights.

Texas Tech's offensive lineman Caleb Rogers (76) yells while he runs out before the Big 12 football game against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

And with that win, a third-straight bowl game is on the horizon, regardless of what happens in next week's final showdown with the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

It won't be the type of bowl game many had hoped. But it's a bowl game, something Tech fans used to be grateful just to be in contention for. And since it's the third in a row, something the program hasn't done since 2008, 2009 and 2010, it's been well over a decade the Red Raiders have had December football to worry about.

You've gotta crawl before you can walk, and walk before you can run. Many wanted the program to be in a dead sprint, trying to take over as the new top dog in the new-look Big 12 once the big, bad duo of Oklahoma and Texas head for higher ground. That felt like a bit of a jumping-the-gun moment. The Red Raiders weren't ready yet.

All things considered, having their bowl destiny decided before the final game of the regular season again should be considered a win, a mark in the program's upward momentum.

Remember where the team was Oct. 2021. If Red Raiders fans told themselves that with a little patience, three straight years of bowl games would be on the way, would they really scoff at that?

I'm willing to bet not. It could be a lot worse, and they know that from experience.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Another bowl game should be considered a successful Texas Tech football season | Giese