Another blue-chip recruit schedules visit for Florida’s season opener

After canceling his trip to Gainesville for the Grill in the Ville cookout in July, four-star running back Chauncey Bowens has set a makeup date of September 3 to visit the Swamp, according to Gators Online.

The class of 2024 recruit has already made three trips to Florida this season, making Saturday his fourth, but it will be everyone’s first gameday experience under Billy Napier. Seeing everything come together can go a long way for a recruit with over a year left to decide his fate, and the Utah game is one of the more high-profile home games Florida has this season.

UF is the early leader in Bowens’ recruitment, but Miami wants him too. The Gators hold 55.0% odds to land him on the On3 recruiting prediction machine, followed by the Hurricanes at 12.9% and UCF at 11.1%. Getting Bowens back on campus should boost Florida’s chances with him, though.

The On3 consensus ranks Bowens at No. 247 nationally and No. 17 among running backs in the class of 2024. The site’s individual rankings have him considerably higher at No. 15 overall and No. 10 at his position. 247Sports’ individual rankings rate him a three-star recruit, so that is likely what is bringing him down on the consensus.

Bowens attends The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, the alma mater of former Florida cornerback and 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam.

Related

Florida to receive official visit from this five-star Notre Dame decommit Gators move ahead of Hurricanes in 2023 On3 recruiting rankings Report: 4-star legacy recruit in class of 2024 set to visit Florida in fall Florida to host elite 2025 defensive back for third visit This top 2024 safety recruit set his visit date for Florida's season opener

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Quarterbacks

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Running Backs

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Wide Receivers

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Tight Ends

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Offensive Line

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire