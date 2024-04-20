Another Big Ten title for the Ohio State men’s tennis team

The Ohio State men’s tennis team clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Friday night, courtesy of a 6-1 victory over Nebraska.

The Buckeyes again got started on the right foot with the doubles point when Robert Cash/Bryce Nakashima (6-3) and Andrew Lutschaunig/Justin Boulais(6-2) both took care of business.

Up 1-0, the Buckeyes surrendered one match but then won five others to seal their 18th consecutive Big Ten championship. The results was Ohio State dominance again.

1. Calvin Mueller (NEB) def. #28 Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-3, 6-4

2. #17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. Anton Shepp (NEB) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4)

3. #16 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Shunya Maruyama (NEB) 6-3, 6-2

4. #26 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Lars Johann (NEB) 7-5, 7-5

5. #121 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Leo Linquet (NEB) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

6. #112 Robert Cash (OSU) def. Roni Hietaranta (NEB) 6-3, 6-3

Buckeyes clinch a share of their 18th consecutive B1G title. They'll go for an outright title Sunday #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/yUGVSeGE8P — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) April 20, 2024

With the win, OSU improves its overall record to 26-1 and its Big Ten mark to 8-0. Things just keep on rolling under head coach Ty Tucker. The Buckeyes will go for the outright title on Sunday at Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire