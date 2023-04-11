Another Big Ten school comes in for Elias Coke, who was offered by Rutgers football on Monday
Elias Coke is getting some serious Power Five interest with Rutgers football offering the Pennsylvania athlete on Monday. This is now three Big Ten offers for Coke, who is turning into a national recruit.
A class of 2026 recruit, Coke’s offer from Rutgers is the third by a Big Ten offer in a recruitment that is already quite strong. A 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete from Harrisburg High School (Harrisburg, PA), Coke is an athletic prospect who is currently a wide receiver and a defensive back.
Last season for Harrisburg, he had 24 catches for 409 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 14 games played.
He tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football on Monday, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and two other coaches: Kirk Ciarrocca (offensive coordinator) and Damiere Shaw (running backs coach):
#AGTG After an Amazing visit and a Great talk with coach @GregSchiano I am beyond blessed to say I have received my 13th offer from @RFootball ⚫️🔴 #LuckE13 thank you coach @GregSchiano @coachdavebrock @KirkCiarrocca @RamonS_RU @hbgcougarcoach @cokey900 @SportsByBLinder… pic.twitter.com/Pf29Bzu0wD
— Elias Cody Coke (@EliasCoke1) April 10, 2023
Coke visited Rutgers this week where he checked out the team facilities and met with the coaching staff.
The Pennsylvania standout currently holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
