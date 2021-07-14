Another big recruiting weekend ahead for the Oklahoma Sooners

Recruiting has been a hot topic in Norman, Oklahoma, as of late. The Sooners finished the last week landing five commitments including a pair of four-star offensive tackles in Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton. You can also add four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore to the mix. Overall, the 2022 class sits at No. 5 in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it could be yet another big weekend for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. A pair of 2023 highly-touted prospects are set to make their decision as well as a 2022 tight end. OU is looking to be in a good spot. As far as the 2023 class is concerned they have yet to land a pledge but it is early in the process. That could all change after the weekend if all goes the way of the Crimson and Cream.

Lincoln Riley and company are currently sitting with 13 commits in their 2022 class led by Luther Burden, the nation’s top receiver. However, he could be catching passes after 2023’s No. 2 rated quarterback Malachi Nelson is fully expected to pledge to OU. He will be the top commitment to watch over the next few days.

Sooners Wire takes a look at the trio of players making their announcement in the coming days.

Malachi Nelson, Quarterback: Los Alamitos (CA)

Rating

Nelson Stars Overall State Position 247 4 5 1 2 Rivals 5 2 – – ESPN 4 17 1 3 247 Composite 5 5 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Los Alamitos, CA Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 180

Film

Next, a top athlete set to commit

Treyaun Webb, Athlete: Trinity Christian Academy (FL)

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 29 8 4 Rivals 4 56 – – ESPN 4 68 13 8 247 Composite 4 46 9 4

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, FL Projected Position Running Back Height 6-0 Weight 188

Film

Finally, another tight end receiver hybrid

Kaden Helms, Tight End: West Bellevue (NE)

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 3 12 Rivals 3 – 4 19 ESPN – – – – 247 Composite 3 384 3 15

Vitals

Hometown Bellevue, Nebraska Projected Position Tight End Height 6-5 Weight 222

Film