Another big challenge for WMU, facing No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

KALAMAZOO - Western Michigan goes from facing one big-time opponent to facing another big-time opponent. And this time, it's from the Big Ten.

WMU will travel to face nationally-ranked Iowa in Week 3 of the college football season as the Broncos look to rebound from a 48-7 loss to Syracuse, which dropped them to 1-2 on the year.

First-year WMU head coach Lance Taylor commented on playing at historic Kinnick Stadium in Iowa in another tough environment after he saw the game get away early in the first half in the world-famous Carrier Dome last week.

"(Iowa) is a really good football team, nationally ranked, a great environment there, tough crowd, which creates a competitive advantage," Taylor said. "They are disciplined, tough, play hard and they don't beat themselves... They are always tough defensively, so we are going to have to have our best game and give our best."

Western Michigan quarterback Jack Salopek tries to spin away from the grasp of Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

TV: Western Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. Saturday - Big Ten Network

Know The Opponent

WMU will play Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference contest. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 25 in the most recent poll and are coming off a 20-13 win over in-state rival Iowa State. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz won his 200th career game.

It is the fourth meeting all-time between Iowa and Western Michigan and the Broncos hold a 2-1 advantage in the series, winning 27-21 in 2000 and 28-19 in 2007. In the most recent meeting, Iowa defeated WMU, 59-3 in 2013. The Hawkeyes have won their last five games against teams from the Mid-American Conference.

Known for its defense, Iowa turned the game around against Iowa State when senior defensive back Sebastian Castro had an interception that he ran back for a 30-yard touchdown in what ended up being the game-winning score. Castro was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Against the defensive-minded Hawkeyes, Taylor talked about the importance of every chance the Broncos get the ball on offense.

"We have to maximize every possession," Taylor said. "We have to have a one-snap focus. That applies to this week of preparation and this game. They are really good on defense, don't give up a ton of points."

On offense, Iowa is led by a familiar face to local fans. Former University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara now leads the Hawkeye offense after joining the program as a transfer. For the Wolverines in 2021, he started all 14 games and helped lead U-M to a Big Ten title. Coming back from injury, McNamara is 29-of-52 for 314 yards total in the first two games for Iowa in 2023.

A Look Back at loss to Syracuse

In falling behind 45-7 by halftime, Taylor didn't like what he saw from his team in the first half against Syracuse. However, feeling that a lot of the problems were with his own team and not what Syracuse was doing, gives Taylor some confidence moving forward.

"A tough, disappointing loss on Saturday against a good Syracuse football team," Taylor said. "We played very undisciplined, self-inflected wounds, penalties, turnovers... We did not play to our standard.

"Looking in their eyes, I could see they were disappointed because they knew we beat ourselves more than anything else. But, I was proud of them for playing for 60 minutes... We did not end the half well, it was a bad half of football for us. So challenged them at halftime to play to our standard for 60 minutes...There was no quit, really proud of their effort."

Quarterback Controversy?

In the one-sided loss to Syracuse, Western Michigan ended up playing three quarterbacks. Heading into the season, Taylor said the quarterback job was open going into the final week of preparation and did not name a starter until kickoff of the first game, commenting that quarterbacks Jack Salopek, Treyson Bourguet and Hayden Wolff all had an opportunity to earn the job.

Salopek ended up starting in Game 1 and led the Broncos to a win over St. Francis.

Against Syracuse, Salopek started once again and was 15-for-22 passing for 110 yards and an interception. Bourguet took over in the second half and went 10-for-16 passing. Wolff also saw playing time, going 3-for-9 in the late going.

According to the two-deep depth chart put out this week by WMU, all three quarterbacks are in the running to play against Iowa with no clear starter being named.

"We have to better at all positions. When you talk about all three quarterbacks, we did not play enough winning football to win," Taylor said. "There was some good things, but definitely some things we have to clean up from all three of those guys. We have to be more consistent at the quarterback position. We challenged our quarterbacks with being efficient, staying on track and to execute the offense within the critical situations without turnovers."

Not Looking Ahead

WMU will finish its non-conference portion of the schedule with these back-to-back games against Power 5 programs in Syracuse and Iowa. From there, the Broncos will open Mid-American Conference play against Toledo on the road on Sept. 23.

But there is no looking ahead for the Broncos, according to Taylor.

"I can't tell the players to have a one-snap focus and myself be thinking about Toledo," Taylor said. "I am worried about Iowa and (today's) practice.

"Great opportunity for us and this challenge. They understand the history and tradition of Iowa. As much as anything, they know they didn't play well enough last week and they are excited for the chance to play better football this week."

