Another batch of highly touted 2025 prospects have made their way to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting prowess. Already landing multiple prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, Elko and his staff are currently hosting 2024 5-star athlete and current commit Terry Bussey before he makes his final signing decision on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Joining Bussey this weekend, TexAgs’ Ryan Brauninger has confirmed that over 30 Texas-based prospects from multiple recruiting classes have made their way to College Station this Saturday, including several high-priority 2025 recruits led by 4-star running back Tory Blaylock, 4-star wide receiver Taz Williams and 3-star wide receiver, and son of Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis, Jerome Bettis Jr.

While Bussey’s impending decision has been the central news story in Aggie media over the past week, the recruiting momentum in the 2025 cycle has quietly continued building, as the potential to land multiple commitments this week is more possible than not.

Texas A&M and Mike Elko are expected to host more than 30 visitors from the Lone Star State this weekend in College Station. pic.twitter.com/NKHGPrw7h2 — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) February 3, 2024

With Texas and Oklahoma set to enter the SEC at the start of the 2024 season, hosting Taz Williams and Tory Blaylock this weekend is a significant win for Elko thus far, hoping to keep both players in the state and out of the Longhorns and Sooners’ grasps.

