Another Barcelona youngster to be handed pre-season chance under Hansi Flick

Another Barcelona youngster to be handed pre-season chance under Hansi Flick

An up-and-coming member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona is set to be afforded the chance to prove himself as part of the club’s pre-season schedule.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Álex Valle as the player in question.

Valle, for his part, spent this past season out on loan away from Barcelona.

Across a stint in Spain’s 2nd tier with Levante, the 20-year-old, for the most part, went on to impress, on his way to 29 La Liga 2 appearances.

Valle was, in turn, expected to take his place back in Catalunya’s capital for next season, having done enough to convince ex-Blaugrana boss Xavi of his talents.

The arrival of Hansi Flick, however, threw the young stopper’s future somewhat up in the air.

This week, Valle’s agent therefore sat down for talks with Barca sporting director Deco, to gain an understanding of the club’s immediate plans for his client.

And Deco was keen to make clear that Valle features prominently in the pre-season planning of new manager Flick, who will make use of as much to assess his worthiness of a place in the first-team setup at the Camp Nou for next season.

Conor Laird | GSFN