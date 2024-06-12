Another Barcelona star speaks out on Hansi Flick’s arrival

Another leading member of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Barcelona has on Wednesday provided his take on the appointment of Hansi Flick as the club’s new head coach.

German tactician Flick, of course, was appointed as the man to oversee a new era at Barcelona late last month.

After Joan Laporta and co. came to the conclusion that Xavi’s time on the bench in Catalunya’s capital was up, the former Bayern Munich boss was swiftly brought in in his place.

Flick, for his part, is expected to introduce a completely new footballing philosophy to Barca, featuring a new formation, tactics, and outlook on the game.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his new manager at club level was put to Blaugrana star Andreas Christensen.

Stopper Christensen is expected to playing a leading role under Flick’s watch next season, with some sources having already pointed towards the Dane as potentially being in line to continue in his berth at the base of midfield.

Whatever the case, Christensen is ‘looking forward to it’, expecting some ‘German discipline’ to be applied to he and his teammates moving forward:

“I only hear good things from people who have had him [as their manager],” the former Chelsea man began, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. “He’s probably a little different now. A bit of German discipline… I’m looking forward to it. Of course, I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

Conor Laird | GSFN