Another Barcelona star decides to stay ‘to earn Hansi Flick’s trust’

A member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has come to the decision to stay put with the club for next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Iñaki Peña as the player in question.

Shot-stopper Peña, for his part, has seen his future thrown somewhat into doubt in the media over the course of recent days.

This comes after it was revealed that new head coach Hansi Flick is actively on the lookout for reinforcements between the posts with a view to next season.

Beyond first-choice Marc-André ter Stegen, Barcelona’s incoming boss is largely unfamiliar with the talents of the crop of shot-stoppers set to be at his disposal in Catalunya’s capital.

Peña, as a result, will be left with no choice but to prove himself worthy of a place in Flick’s plans, through his performances in pre-season.

And, if the latest word to have come to the fore on Friday is anything to go by, this is a task which the Spaniard is very much up for.

As per the aforementioned MD:

‘The 25-year-old youth player has a contract in force for two more seasons, until June 30, 2026, and leaving Barça this summer does not cross his mind.’

