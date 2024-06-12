Another Arsenal striker target now ruled out

Arsenal are not planning to pursue a deal for Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna this summer, despite previous reports of interest in the striker.

BOLOGNA, ITALY: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC celebrates victory in the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and US Salernitana at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on April 01, 2024. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Just a day after The Athletic mentioned Joshua Zirkzee as a player of interest for Arsenal, in the wake of Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay at RB Leipzig, a reporter from the same outlet has ruled out the move.

James McNicholas writes for The Athletic that despite the links between Arsenal and Zirkzee, the Gunners do not intend to pursue the striker this summer.

Other outlets are less emphatic, with Fabrizio Romano writing that he expects Arsenal to be in the conversation for Zirkzee if the proposed deal for the player to join AC Milan falls through.

But again, Romano doesn’t suggest there’s been any concrete move from Arsenal for the player.

BOLOGNA, ITALY: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC celebrates following the team’s victory in the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina – Serie A TIM at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on February 14, 2024. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with Zirkzee for a while, with The Telegraph reporting in February that the Gunners were considering a summer move.

Yet that interest seemed a lot less likely to materialise into a transfer earlier this week, with reports in the Italian media that Zirkzee had agreed personal terms with AC Milan.

Benjamin Sesko’s decision to turn down a transfer sign a new contract with current club RB Leipzig seemingly thrust Arsenal back into the mix, but the suggestion now is that the Gunners will look at other positions instead.

BOLOGNA, ITALY: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and Genoa CFC at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on January 05, 2024. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Zirkzee has a £34m release clause, but Italian reports suggest the player’s agent – Kia Joorabchian – is hoping for a large agent fee.

That agent fee is seemingly one of the reasons a deal with Milan isn’t already done, with the Serie A club looking to reduce it before committing to the transfer.

23-year-old Zirkzee provided 19 goal contributions in 37 games for Bologna this season as they finished fifth in Serie A and reached the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.