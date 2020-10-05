Another addition to the Oregon Football secondary on the way? Who could it be? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Oregon Ducks secondary will look a tad different than what was expected following last season’s Pac-12 Championship and 2020 Rose Bowl victory.

What was supposed to be a dominant season unlike any other before, has now turned into a heavy competition and moving parts all around.

On Monday morning, Deommodore Lenoir announced that he will opt back into the 2020 Oregon season.

Apparently, this won’t be the last move regarding the Oregon secondary in the days to come…

#Oregon's terrific cornerback Deommodore Lenoir announces that he is opting back in and returning to the Ducks for the 2020 season. I'm hearing that the Ducks are also expecting more good news on the roster front soon as well. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 5, 2020

Who will it be? Time to speculate a bit.

Perhaps Thomas Graham Jr. will follow his fellow starting corner's footsteps and opt back in. The two announced - along with Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu - that they would all return to Oregon for their senior seasons. Then, Lenoir and Graham Jr., announced within 24 hours of one another that they individually would opt out of the 2020 season after the Pac-12 conference elected to postpone fall sports in 2020.

Now that Lenior has opted back in, could Graham Jr. do the same?

And then there is Jordan Happle, a Portland, Oregon native from Jesuit High School who entered the NCAA transfer portal in September after the Mountain West Conference decided to postpone all 2020 fall sports.

Happle was a three-year safety at Boise State and has played under current Oregon Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos before.

He also recently changed his Twitter profile and bio...

The Ducks are looking to add some depth into the secondary with Holland, Breeze and Graham Jr. all departed, so Happle could be a good fit back there, especially with his comfortability in Avalos’ system.

What moves does head coach Mario Cristobal have up his sleeve? We’ll soon find out…

