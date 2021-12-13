Was there another Aaron Rodgers in attendance at Lambeau Field?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If Aaron Rodgers was looking for a stunt double, the NBC cameras found him Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
During the fourth quarter, a man who looked a lot like the Green Bay Packers quarterback was shown during the telecast.
Double trouble. Looks like he might have even been wearing Rodgers' number.
NEVER MISS A SNAP: Follow NFL newsletter for exclusive content
NFL WINNERS, LOSERS: Tom Brady is still setting records. Packers continue to own the Bears.
Let's face it, one Aaron Rodgers is more than enough for the Chicago Bears. The MVP has a 22-5 record against the Bears. The real Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers beat the Bears 45-30.
The win Sunday gives Rodgers and the Packers a 2-0 sweep for the third straight season over the Bears. That would be a first for the team during Rodgers' 14 years as the starter. Rodgers would also pass Brett Favre for most victories over the Bears.
Wait a second... 😂#NFL | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/pDgeflrodU
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 13, 2021
This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers lookalike shown during NBC broadcast at Lambeau