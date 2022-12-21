Another 5-star defensive end spurns Ohio State, picks Georgia

This was not how the Buckeyes wanted to finish off the early signing period. Yes, they signed defensive end Joshua Mickens, but earlier in the day they saw 5-star California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei pick Oregon. Then about an hour later, commit Kayin Lee flipped from the Buckeyes to Auburn.

There was still another big fish left for Ohio State, Florida defensive end Damon Wilson. Unfortunately, this one didn’t go the Buckeyes way as Wilson has selected the Buckeyes College Football Playoff opponent, Georgia.

This day has clearly been rough on Ohio State, for numerous reasons. At one point this class was a no-doubt top 5 group, but after a very poor closing today, it’s barely hanging on to top 10 status.

🚨BREAKING 🚨

The nation's No. 9 overall player, FIVE-STAR defensive end Damon Wilson, has committed to #Georgia over Ohio State. Wilson joins 5-star defensive end Samuel M’Pemba who is ranked No. 8 in the nation, to give #UGA scary bookends Story: https://t.co/8i1k5K353g pic.twitter.com/TZpNitPTH2 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 21, 2022

After this disastrous finish, Ryan Day has to go back to the drawing board and figure out ways to stop this from happening in the future. On the bright side, there is still plenty of talented signees in the class that should have very successful Ohio State careers.

