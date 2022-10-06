Another 5-star 2024 WR plans visit to Florida for LSU game

For those who aren’t caught up to speed on the class of 2024 yet, two of the top receivers in the group hail from Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida. Their names are Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith. Each has received a five-star designation on the On3 consensus and is ranked within the top five regardless of position.

As one might expect, the Florida Gators are looking to keep the in-state talents in-state, and the next step is an unofficial visit from the dynamic duo on Oct. 15, according to Gators Online.

LSU comes into town that day, and the list of blue-chip visitors is growing by the hour. Extending Trader an invitation is smart for a few reasons. First, getting him and Smith on campus at the same time could help amplify the impact of the visit. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has put together a strong class of pass catchers for 2023, but he’s looking to land the best of the best in 2024.

The second and perhaps more important reason is that Trader has been vocal recently about Florida’s lack of effort when it comes to recruiting him. He flat-out said Florida could do more, and this is an appropriate response if Colbert is serious about landing five-star recruits. Chaminade-Madonna has arguably the top receiving core in the country, and a little more effort could help bring that group to Gainesville.

UF still has Ohio State, Miami and Texas A&M to beat out for Trader’s services, and the Buckeyes are heavy favorites as the top wide receiver destination in the country right now, but the door is certainly open with well over a year until the class of 2024 puts pen to paper.

It’ll be interesting to see what Trader and Smith think about UF after experiencing a game day in the Swamp, especially an LSU game day.

