Another 49ers injury: JaMycal Hasty has broken collarbone

The 49ers took another hit to their running back depth in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty suffered a broken collarbone after a tackle on a swing pass in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the injury after the game, but it was apparent at the time of the injury Hasty was in pain. He stayed on the ground holding his collarbone are and was slow to get up.

His rookie season is over. Hasty finished Sunday’s game with three carries for 13 yards and two catches for minus-four yards. He played in eight games overall with 39 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown. He added seven receptions for 33 yards as well.

Shanahan is hopeful running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman will be back after the Bye week.