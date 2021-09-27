Another 49ers CB exits vs. Green Bay
The 49ers couldn’t have had a worse game for their injury situation. An already thin secondary that’s dealing with injuries saw two players exit in the first half. The latest is cornerback Josh Norman who has a chest injury and is questionable to return.
Norman started opposite Emmanuel Moseley. Nickel corner K’Waun Williams also left Sunday night’s game and is officially questionable with a calf injury.