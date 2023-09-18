Another 40+ mm of rain headed for Atlantic Canada, just days after Lee

As storm clean-up continues from the weekend in the Maritimes, another system will swiftly follow Lee to start this week, targeting eerily similar locations with heavy rainfall, albeit a little further northwest.

This second system will bring a fresh round of tropical-infused rains for the region, with as much as 50+ mm possible in the hardest hit areas.

Monday and Tuesday

Areas: The Maritimes

Timing: Late Monday through Tuesday

Post-tropical storm Lee brought a spell of strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to the region on Saturday and Sunday.

Much of the impacted areas saw 50-100 mm of rain from Lee as the large storm swept through, further padding the tremendous rainfall totals many areas have seen this summer.

A new low-pressure system developing south of the border will track up the U.S. East Coast during the day Monday, pushing into the Maritimes late Monday and through the day on Tuesday.

Southerly winds will feed plenty of tropical moisture into this system, allowing it to produce heavy rains along its track.

Baron - ATL rain totals - Sept18

Between 30-50+ mm of rain is forecast in New Brunswick and the Gaspé Peninsula—regions that were hit hardest by Lee’s downpours.

Gaspé recorded 107.6 mm of rain on Saturday, ranking as the community’s wettest September day on record, and their eighth-wettest day overall.

In addition to the risk for localized flooding, the system will bring gusty winds between 40-70 km/h at times.

Baron - ATL Tuesday winds - Sept18

The combination of additional gusty winds and rain-soaked soils could be just enough to add tree and power line damage on top of what Lee produced over the weekend.

