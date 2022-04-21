Another 4-star prospect high on Florida after attending spring game

Tyler Williams, a four-star wide receiver out of Lakeland, made his second trip of the month to Florida last Thursday to see the Orange and Blue game. He left The Swamp with Florida near the top of his recruitment, according to 247Sports, but there’s still a long road ahead before a decision is made.

“I can say they (the Gators) are sitting kind of high right now,” Williams said. “They are one of the schools I can say that is recruiting me the hardest.”

Seeing the Gators at game speed was a different experience than Williams got on his last trip. The atmosphere was electric and another factor for him to consider when making his college commitment. He hopes to return to Gainesville over the summer to further his relationship with the coaching staff.

Whether or not that will be an official visit remains to be seen. Williams says he’s hopeful that Florida lands one of the coveted five official visits but no schedule is set. Georgia and Clemson are two other programs that Williams has expressed interest in visiting.

Until that schedule comes out, Florida’s recruiting staff will continue to talk with Williams and keep him connected with the program. Napier texts him a few times a week to check in, and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is also in contact.

Florida did just land a commitment from wide receiver Tyree Patterson, but the Gators are looking to bring in a ton of depth to the position in this cycle. There’s plenty of room to add another receiver or two on top of Patterson and Williams should the latter commit.

Williams is ranked No. 192 overall on the 247Sports Composite and No. 25 among receivers in the class of 2023.

