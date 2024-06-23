Another 4-star predicted to commit to Georgia football

It’s decision time for the class of 2025 and the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to land a lot of elite prospects. The latest top recruit that has been predicted, per 247Sports, to commit to Georgia football is four-star offensive tackle recruit Nick Brooks.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound offensive lineman has incredible size. Brooks plays high school football for John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The four-star offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Iowa and the No. 142 player in the country. Brooks is the No. 15 offensive tackle in the nation.

Brooks, who was previously committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, recently named his top six schools of Iowa, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, USC and Tennessee via social media.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ OT Nick Brooks ( @nicolai_brooks ) has cut his list down to 6️⃣ schools‼️

Brooks is a 6’8 ( 355 LBS ) OT out of Cedar Rapids, IA. He ranks as a Rivals Top 250 recruit and the number #1 recruit in the state of Iowa.

— Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) April 16, 2024

Nick Brooks took an official visit to Georgia on May 31. Georgia is projected to land commitments from five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson and more.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire