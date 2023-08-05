Another 3 interception day for Jimmy Garoppolo vs Raiders ‘hungry’ defense

Friday Jimmy Garoppolo put the ball in the hands of the defense three times according to media present. But in case you were wondering if that was a one-off, it happened again on Saturday.

Another good day for the defense/rough day for the offense at #Raiders camp. QB Jimmy Garoppolo picked off three times again, this time by CBs Amik Robertson, Marcus Peters and FS Tre'von Moehrig, with at least two other potential INTs dropped. Aidan O'Connell also picked off. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 5, 2023

There have been six different defensive recipients of Garoppolo passes over the past two days — cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Peters, and Amik Robertson, safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao and Tre’von Moehrig, and linebacker Robert Spillane.

And those are just the interceptions, Jimmy G reportedly had three other dropped picks with just one completion on the final drive of the day.

Some who covered Garoppolo with the 49ers recalled today of a camp practice in which he threw five straight interceptions. Then went on to quarterback the 49ers to the Super Bowl that year.

Ah, this brings back memories of the craziest practice I’ve ever seen. Garoppolo took every snap that season and the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl.https://t.co/uICxl2FhBf https://t.co/lOQn5tiMIY — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 5, 2023

Clearly not a great day for Garoppolo. Even still, the question whenever this kind of thing happens is how much of the fault lies on the QB and how much credit should the defense get.

Camp performances against your teammates is not a time to make sweeping judgments and predictions about how the season will go. We don’t know enough about what is going on with those plays. And camp is when you take these risks and work out timing issues and tendencies.

The concern would be more if the defense was getting picked apart every day and never got their hands on the ball. So, potentially, there is good news here from a defensive standpoint. Especially with as little has been expected from this defensive unit.

“We’re hungry,” said Marcus Peters, who had one of the three picks Saturday.

“I want to get the ball, and when the ball is in the air, you’ve got to have a will and want to go get it. And I want to go get it more than everybody else. You’ve got to just make sure that infects the whole locker room and we all just do it as one unit, you feel me, and it’s going to pay off for us.”

It’s been paying off the past couple days.

They will have one more chance on Sunday to do it again before being off Monday and Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire