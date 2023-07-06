Another 2024 mock draft has Illinois DT Jer’Zahn Newton going to Seahawks

The 2024 NFL draft is still a long way off, but it’s never too early to start researching next year’s prospects. In the case of the Seahawks, there’s already a little bit of interesting chatter surrounding one defensive prospect in particular. Two months ago, Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire mocked Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zahn Newton to Seattle in Round 1.

Now, Jordan Reid at ESPN has also mocked Newton to the Seahawks, this time at No. 19 overall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“At 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, Newton is a stout tackle who can lock out and shed blockers to make plays against the run. He is a pocket collapser and finisher, consistently making quarterbacks worry. Newton is at the center of one the best defensive units in the country and led Illinois in tackles for loss (14.0) and sacks (5.5) last season. He’d help Seattle continue to build up that defensive line.”

It may not seem like a sexy pick, but the latest data indicates that interior linemen are actually the most valuable defensive players on the field going by EPA.

there are some obvious caveats about of/off splits in football (situation differences, opponent strength, etc.) but if anyone was curious here were the players who had the biggest difference of their defense's performance when on the field vs. when they were off the field pic.twitter.com/bMu4f2dW6A — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) July 4, 2023

If the Seahawks can’t figure out their tackle situation this season he’d make a great fit.

More Seahawks Wire stories

5 position battles to follow at 2023 training camp

PFF position rankings for 9 key Seattle players

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire