Another 2024 LSU commit wins MVP in state title game

It has been a huge week for LSU commit Davhon Keys.

Keys helped lead the Aledo Bearcats to back-to-back state championships with a 51-8 win over Smithson Valley in the 5A D1 state championship game in Texas. Keys won the award for MVP of the game as he finished the game with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Keys made another commitment on December 16th as he announced that he would be playing in the All-American Bowl on NBC. After the game, Keys was asked about his thoughts on LSU as he gets ready to sign with the Tigers in a few days, and here is what he had to say.

“I’m extremely excited and ready to go, ready to go win the natty,” he said, per On3. “I’m excited and fortunate to be blessed to be in this situation. It’s been a long journey and I’ve had a bunch of great support along with me, some great teammates, coaches, family with me that I’m gonna go represent at LSU.”

Keys knows a thing or two about winning football games and he plans to continue that at LSU.

LSU commit Davhon Keys with another big play on a big down, this time a third-down sackhttps://t.co/cUiwhpHCJ4 pic.twitter.com/p8QH3dJ7LV — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 16, 2023

Davhon Keys took home Defensive MVP honors for the #UILState Conference 5A-D1 Championship game. The @AledoISD senior led the team with 12 tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss. pic.twitter.com/RUZqhmlHw7 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) December 16, 2023

