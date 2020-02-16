Anosike's double-double propels Sacred Heart past LIU 80-72

NEW YORK (AP) -- E.J. Anosike tied his season high with 26 points plus pulled down 22 rebounds as Sacred Heart topped Long Island University 80-72 on Saturday.

The junior went over 1,000 points (1,009) during the game. His 22 rebounds, which is double his average of 10.8 per game, set a Division-I era single-game record for Sacred Heart. He pulled down 16 defensive boards and also made 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Kinnon LaRose had 16 points, going 4-for-6 from distance, and added nine rebounds for Sacred Heart (16-11, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Aaron Clarke added 14 points and seven assists. Jare'l Spellman had 11 points and three blocks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Virshon Cotton and Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (12-14, 7-6) with 14 points each. Jermaine Jackson Jr. and Ty Flowers each had 13 points.

Sacred Heart matches up against Merrimack on the road on Friday. Long Island University matches up against St. Francis (NY) at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com