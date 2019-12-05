Anosike lifts Sacred Heart past Mass.-Lowell 89-86

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- E.J. Anosike had 21 points and Cameron Parker had another strong game as Sacred Heart defeated UMass Lowell 89-86 on Wednesday night.

Parke, who set an NCAA record with 24 assists against Pine Manor on Sunday, scored with three minutes left broke a break tie and sent the Pioneers on a 7-1 run. A free throw by Kinnon Larose made it 89-83 before the River Hawks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jare'l Spellman had 18 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (5-4) and Koreem Ozier added 17 points. Parker had 13 points and 12 assists for the visitors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Christian Lutete had 23 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (4-6) and joined the 1,000-point club early in the second half. Obadiah Noel tied a season high with 21 points. Connor Withers had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com