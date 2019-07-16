Anonymous Western Conference GM offers odd critique of Klay Thompson

Now that the NBA's free-agency frenzy is over, all that's left is to see why teams made massive financial mistakes, and which secured their future by ponying up the big bucks for some star hoopers.

An unheard-of amount of cash was doled out once free agency opened, with a number of players being given max contracts for their services.

While most signings can be critiqued in one form or another, you'd expect most people would be on board with the Warriors' decision to give Klay Thompson the five-year, $190 million max contract. After all, if the Dubs had tried to offer the All-Star shooting guard a lighter contract, there were reports suggesting Thompson would shop his services around.

Plus, the backcourt of Thompson and Steph Curry has been the most prolific shooting tandem in NBA history, so keeping that together had to be high on the Warriors' priority list.

But apparently, not everyone shares the thought that Thompson is a no-brainer max player.

Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher spoke with executives and scouts from around the league on the various players who were given max contracts this summer, and one Western Conference general manager apparently doesn't like how Thompson ... focuses on playing basketball?

"He's a good player, but he's not a leader," the Western Conference GM told Bucher about Thompson. "He just shows up and hoops."

Is this a gag quote?

First of all, Thompson is one of the most universally respected players in the NBA, and if you don't think watching the star gut through countless injuries -- including trying to play on a torn ACL in the NBA Finals -- is leadership then I shudder to think of what this GM's roster looks like.

And yes, Thompson "just shows up and hoops." He gives you no distractions or headaches. He is an ultimate Warrior who truly loves to play the game of basketball.

That should be exactly what you want from a max player.

