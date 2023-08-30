Anonymous sources offer praise and criticism of Gophers football

Two main college football preview magazines granted anonymity to two people within the industry, and they were able to speak freely about the Gophers and every other program in this year’s editions.

Lindy’s Sports called on an anonymous NFL scout and Athlon Sports used an unnamed opposing Big Ten assistant coach; they dished out some praise, unvarnished appraisals, concerns and delved into some negative recruiting.

Both sources agree the Gophers team in 2023 will have a tough time replacing tailback Mo Ibrahim, the program’s all-time leading rusher (4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns).

“Losing (Ibrahim) is really significant for them,” the Big Ten assistant said.

The NFL scout added: “It won’t be easy to replace (Ibrahim). He had great patience and then, bam, one cut and go. (Western Michigan transfer) Sean Tyler is going to have to come up big for the Gophers to have an average or better run game.”

As the Gophers’ roster shifts, the Big Ten coach said: “We aren’t sure about the QB situation; maybe they aren’t either right now. (Athan) Kaliakmanis was their long-time backup, so he knows the system, but he’s had limited reps. We know the staff really likes him.”

As a redshirt freshman last year, Kaliakmanis was thrust into the starting spot after Tanner Morgan was injured midseason. The four-star recruit started five games and played 374 total snaps across 11 games, with big improvement coming at the end of the season.

As for the rest of the roster, the Big Ten assistant mixed in a compliment and a dig.

“The first thing that comes to mind is their size,” he said. “They’re big, as big as the best teams in this league on the line. They’ve got a true Big Ten-style offensive line and almost close to that on the defensive side.

“The difference is that they’re never as athletic as they want to be.”

The scout said, “NFL guys appreciate the consistency here under P.J. Fleck. This isn’t Michigan or Ohio State, but the Gophers keep on winning and they produce NFL talent (14 players chosen in the NFL draft since 2020). And, I’ll tell you, he has several more guys on the radar for 2024.”

That list is headlined by fifth-year safety Tyler Nubin, a projected top-50 pick, and 6-foot-7 tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. “NFL guys want to see Spann-Ford take another step in his blocking and technique,” the scout said.

The NFL scout differed from the Big Ten assistant on Kaliakmanis. “There is already some buzz surrounding the quarterback, who possesses a howitzer for an arm,” he said.

This wouldn’t be the world of college football without some talk of negative recruiting mixed in. The anonymity in this forum allows them to put it up on a tee.

“Enough time has passed to where everyone has a pretty good idea of the kids P.J. (Fleck) is going to get (to commit) and the ones who won’t make it or won’t visit there,” the Big Ten assistant said. “You’re never surprised when a particular player from there enters the portal.

“When you talk about this program, you’re basically talking about culture and whether or not there’s enough top-end kids in recruiting willing to buy into that.”

