Anonymous Raider really wants Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey traded to Oakland

Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville, and (at least) one Raider wants the cornerback in Oakland.

An anonymous member of the Silver and Black made the case for his team to bring in the talented, trash-talking 25-year-old to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Anonymous #Raiders player, on what Jalen Ramsey would bring to the team, should he be acquired in a trade. "I mean, he's an All-Pro cornerback. He'd help us play the kind of defense we want to play...I like watching him play." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 18, 2019

Ramsey would help just about any NFL team play the kind of defense it aspires to. In four NFL seasons, the Florida State product has grown into one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, if not the best. Pro Football Focus ranked Ramsey the second-best cornerback coming into the season, and early-season struggles in a situation he clearly wants no part of -- just ask Doug Marrone -- won't dissuade any interested suitors.

In theory, the Raiders should be one. As NBC Sports California's Josh Schrock noted earlier this week, acquiring Ramsey would allow the Raiders to slide their cornerbacks down the depth chart and into roles in which they could thrive. Ramsey won't come cheap when his contract is up after next season, either, but the Silver and Black is set up to have plenty of salary-cap space when the team moves to Las Vegas in 2021.

After orbiting around Antonio Brown's star for fewer than six months, the Raiders conceivably could want no part in acquiring another disgruntled player forcing his way out of the team that drafted him. If the Raider who spoke up is to be believed, the locker room might think it's worth the risk.

