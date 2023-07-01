Anonymous Pac-12 coach believes Colorado is facing a ‘lose-lose’ situation with Deion Sanders

A lot has been made of the massive roster overhaul that has taken place with the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Deion Sanders and his staff have been hard at work landing players in the transfer portal and the recruiting front.

However, there are questions about whether or not this will work, and some, including Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, have expressed their concerns with the portal swaps.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Others, such as Kirk Herbstreit, can’t wait to see what Coach Prime and the Buffs have up their sleeves. Now, an opposing Pac-12 coach offered up a take on the Buffs, saying they’re facing a “lose-lose” situation this season (h/t Barkley Truax of On3):

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime. Either he’s gonna be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster doesn’t seem possible,” the coach said, via Athlon Sports. “The alternative is that they’re gonna be bad, and they’ll end up firing him in a big circus… Jackson State was so good because they could get FBS-level guys and beat on FCS rosters. That won’t happen here. They’re not a good roster right now. How does he handle losing big? We haven’t seen that.”

The concerns around Sanders turning Colorado around and leaving for a bigger job have been a common theme, although some of the comments he has made might suggest he isn’t thinking about leaving. Specifically, Coach Prime did mention he isn’t thinking of making a move to the NFL.

Nonetheless, if Sanders can bring Colorado back to football relevance, that’s a win in itself.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

New challenge has former five-star Antonio Alfano tackling life at Lackawanna Community College: 'These experiences have humbled me' With five-star Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert on flip watch, Colorado offers After attending prospect camp, junior college OT Gavin Layton commits to Buffs

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire