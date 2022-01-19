Anonymous exec believes Baker Mayfield will be traded by Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear, first through a report that NFL Network filed and then from GM Andrew Berry himself, that they expect QB Baker Mayfield back next year as their starter. All the right messaging is coming out of Berea to lead everyone to believe the team is set at quarterback for 2022.

It also could be a lot of subterfuge to keep Mayfield’s trade value as high as possible and make sure teams know the Browns are not desperate for a new quarterback. (The Browns could feel like they are desperate for a new quarterback.)

In a subscriber piece on ESPN, Jeremy Fowler sought information from anonymous executives around the NFL about a variety of topics. The final one was related to Cleveland and Mayfield with this quote:

“But at the end of the day, it’s not a great fit. He’d be best in a shotgun, up-tempo offense like they have in Arizona,” an NFC exec said. “The Browns will get rid of the only good quarterback they’ve had in years and fall into the same traps of the past.”

Fowler went on to ponder if the Browns could get involved with Seattle on a Russell Wilson trade or if the Seahawks would have interest in Mayfield as Wilson’s replacement if he was moved somewhere else.

The idea that Mayfield is not a great fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense is not new. He won the Heisman in a shotgun-oriented offense that allowed him to play a point guard role. Stefanski’s offense is a precision and timing offense with the quarterback going through designed reads.

Both offenses can be successful in the NFL but Mayfield may not fit Stefanski’s offense as well as another quarterback. Mayfield also may be looking for a different system to play in before becoming a free agent after 2022.

Cleveland is saying all the right things right now related to their quarterback plans in 2022 but not everyone is buying it. Time will tell what the truth really is.