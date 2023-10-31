Frankie Dettori delighted with ‘anonymous’ new life in California sun

Frankie Dettori won the Champion Stakes in his last ride in Britain at Ascot - PA/John Walton

Given Frankie Dettori’s aptitude for theatre – just a fortnight ago he used every ounce of experience to steer King Of Steel to win the Champion Stakes on his last ride in Britain – no one is betting against the jockey starting his new life in California with a bang at the 40th Breeders’ Cup this weekend.

Yesterday, as he was reunited with John Gosden’s fizzy filly, Inspiral, for a canter round the turf track, Dettori spoke about the weight being lifted from his shoulders now that he has finally arrived at the place he is calling his new home and how he is enjoying his new-found anonymity and being called Lanfranco, his full name, rather than Frankie.

“I’ve been here a week now and I’m loving it,” he said. “I’ve settled in well, I had a couple of rides last weekend, this is my new home now, I’ve been house-hunting with my wife Catherine and trying to make new connections. The last couple of days I rode for all sorts [of trainers].

“I’ve known since August I was going to carry on out here but I had to make sure the kids were good, sort the visa, find a house. It was very hard to keep it a secret. It’s a weight off my shoulders now. But I feel good, more relaxed now I’m doing what I wanted to do, the weather, the people. I’m enjoying it thoroughly.

“I went into a restaurant the other day and went up to the bar to buy a drink and looked round to see who was looking at me but no one knew who I was. It was brilliant.”

One perk of moving to California is not being recognised in public, says Dettori

The jockey’s five rides at racing’s ‘world championships’ include Inspiral in the Filly And Mare Turf and King Of Steel in a Breeders’ Cup Turf that may even eclipse the main event, the $6 million Classic, in which he rides Zandon, a lively outsider for Chad Brown.

When Dettori announced he was not yet ready for retirement this month and that he would attempt to extend his career by basing himself at Santa Anita, he gave it anything between three months and three years but his commitment to re-establishing himself looks longer term.

For an example he need look no further than California-based Mike ‘Big Money’ Smith, who is 57 and still going strong. America loves an extrovert showman, it also loves a great jockey, so it would be no surprise were 52-year-old Dettori to thrive for several years based at the self-dubbed “great race place” that, apart from a 12-month summer, has the added benefit of three days’ racing a week and little to no travel.

But what do the locals think of his chances of success? One says he is already riding rings around the American jockeys on the Turf, and the fact he has picked up the ride on Zandon suggests Brown does not reckon he is too shabby on dirt either. Zandon might be a 20-1 shot but the pace in the race may set it up nicely for the four-year-old, who likes to come from behind.

Speaking about his other main weekend rides, Dettori said Inspiral felt good ahead of her first attempt at a mile and a quarter. “She felt nice on the track,” he said. “She’s busy but that’s her. It’s a good call going a mile and a quarter against her own sex. The Mile is very draw dependent here.”

He said he was still buzzing from King Of Steel’s win at Ascot. “You couldn’t write that script. I rode at Ascot over 30 years and never heard a scream like it - it took the roof off. I’m not confident about the Turf. He [King Of Steel] had to fight hard and had a tough race but he weighs 570kg, he’s got a lot of meat on him and I’m sure Roger [Varian] wouldn’t be bringing him if he didn’t think he was recovered. And we’re taking on the Derby winner (Auguste Rodin) again - that’ll be interesting.”