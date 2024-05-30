Anonymous coaches believes Ohio State must beat Michigan this year

With the college football season fast approaching, thoughts, opinions, and predictions abound. While everyone has visions of how the season will play out, Athlon Sports caught up with some Big Ten coaches to ask their thoughts on the upcoming season. Speaking anonymously, conference coaches gave some insight on what they anticipate for Ohio State this season, and spoiler alert… it begins and ends with the team up north.

“It’s not national title or bust, but it’s certainly beat Michigan or bust, and the expectation is always to win the league,” one coach said. “Nothing really matters until they can get Michigan off their backs in November,” another coach told Athlon. “The standards here are higher than anywhere else this season.”

USA TODAY SMG

Most fans would agree here, especially those of us who remember this rivalry before the turn of the century. Ryan Day may not lose his job if he doesn’t win a national championship, but it’s almost certain there would be a new man in charge next season if the Buckeyes were to lose to Michigan a fourth year in a row… at home with a loaded roster.

Call it being spoiled or just having high expectations, OSU fans will be calling for heads to roll if the Wolverines walk out of Ohio Stadium with a win this fall.

Ohio State hasn’t seen victory in The Game since 2019, which seems like an eternity ago. The anonymous Big Ten coaches have it right, even more so than normal, Day and the Buckeyes must come out on top when Michigan comes to town this year.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire