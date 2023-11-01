Anonymous coach who played Michigan football defends Michigan

At the moment, there’s a ton of hyperbole about what benefits Michigan football may have gotten from alleged illegal sign-stealing circulating around social media. You have media personalities calling for harsh penalties all while the NCAA investigation is still in its infancy stages.

Many pundits argue it gave the Wolverines a significant advantage, while others harken back to 2020 and note the difference from that year to the ensuing years.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, who wrote the feature on person of interest Connor Stalions last Wednesday, asked a coach that faced Michigan football this season his thoughts on the matter, and the coach simply stated, ‘It wouldn’t have mattered if they had em all or not.’

One of the interesting things about the Michigan thing is how coaches view the act of sign stealing itself specifically as it pertains to this UM team. I spoke to a coach who has faced Michigan this season and he said "it wouldn't have mattered if they had em all or not" https://t.co/d2AyqJfuJ7 — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_cfb) November 1, 2023

Johnson continued in a back-and-forth with a commenter that teams that Michigan played against were aware that the Wolverines were good sign stealers and took precautionary measures — and each lost by 30-plus points anyway.

