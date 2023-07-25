Anonymous Chiefs fan threw shade at Cowboys as Dallas’ training camp kicked off

Kansas City Chiefs fans aren’t bashful in showing their support for the storied franchise, and residents at one home near the Dallas Cowboys training camp made their allegiance known as the team’s training camp kicked off on Tuesday.

The Cowboys training camp practice fields in Oxnard are surrounded by homes. These residents, about four homes from one of the fields, chose violence pic.twitter.com/Ydo4cvVk9I — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 25, 2023

The Cowboys conduct their camp in Oxnard, California, utilizing an area that is surrounded by residential homes far from their core fanbase in Texas. As such, Dallas’ influence in the area is greatly diminished, though it seems odd that Chiefs fans would steal the show in this regard in a state that is home to three NFL franchises.

Kansas City is not scheduled to face off against the Cowboys during the 2023 season, though they could potentially square up against Dallas in Super Bowl LVIII if both teams play up to their full potential this year.

Should they end up duking it out for championship glory in February, expect this anonymous Chiefs fan in Oxnard to be particularly invested in the outcome of the matchup.

