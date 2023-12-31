Anonymous CFB coaches sound off on Alabama’s defense

Alabama and Michigan are set to meet in Pasadena for the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal to determine which team moves on to the national championship game. Much has been said about both teams and how their strength on both sides of the ball has led to their CFP berth.

While both offenses have their stars and elite capabilities, it is the defenses of both teams that have stolen the spotlight. For Alabama, it’s a combination of young players and veterans all over the defense that has boosted this team.

Recently, ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared quotes from anonymous college football coaches (subscription required) from across the nation on both the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines. What they had to say about the Tide’s defense should resonate with fans.

On the secondary, one coach shared extremely high praise.

“I’ve never seen a team cover so well. They are Velcro,” said an opposing coach. “We couldn’t create separation on them. And their back end is what we really worried about. They are so sound, you aren’t going to get big ones.”

When it comes to applying pressure to the quarterback, one coach discussed how difficult it is to go up against Dallas Turner.

“The way he plays with his hands,” said one opposing coach. “How experienced he is, and he knows how to defeat the offensive line. He can get skinny and is slippery. He’s got good ability to close on the quarterback. You can get your hands on him once-in-a-while. He can make a play a game.”

The Rose Bowl will certainly be an interesting game to watch as no one is quite sure how it will play out. Nearly all score predictions have it ending in a relatively close game, regardless of who wins it.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs get underway.

