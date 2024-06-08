What anonymous ACC football coaches said about UNC ahead of 2024 season

The 2024 college football season is still a few months away as we continue to countdown the days until our Fall weekends are full with the game.

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, Mack Brown will have a new-look team as they lost a lot of talent including quarterback Drake Maye, wide receiver Tez Walker and linebacker Cedric Gray.

The staff have the tough task of replacing that productivity and finding success this upcoming season. But what do other Atlantic Coast Conference coaches think of North Carolina?

Athlon Sports talked to some coaches anonymously about each program in the conference. Here is what they had to say about the Tar Heels:

“They’ve got a ton of questions; obviously they have to replace [Drake] Maye, and it’s either going to be the backup who knows [Chip Lindsey’s] offense [Conner Harrell], or [Max] Johnson, who is probably a better overall talent. The receivers are young, too.” “Defensively, they will look totally different. You can expect a lot of exotic looks and disguised pressures, and they’ll fly around a lot more with the [Geoff] Collins scheme.” “Every year we’re expecting Mack [Brown] to retire again, and every year they land a really good recruiting class and start reloading again. They’ve had some confusing assistant hires in his time, but credit him for elevating that brand in recruiting and matching the school’s vision for football.”

All of those quotes make sense as UNC does have a quarterback battle brewing this offseason. They also have a new man in charge of the defense, hiring Geoff Collins.

It’s intriguing to see what other coaches have to say about the Tar Heels and what we can somewhat expect.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire