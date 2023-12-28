Annville-Cleona senior earns all-state football selection after standout season

Cael Harter made plays all over the field for the Annville-Cleona football team this fall.

Now he's earned another accolade for his impressive season.

Harter was selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State football team as a defensive back Thursday. The Class 1A to Class 3A teams were released Thursday, and Harter was the only Lebanon County player selected to those squads.

The Class 4A through 6A teams will be released Friday. About 90 sports reporters from around the state were involved in the nomination and voting process.

Cael Harter (4) returns the 2nd half kickoff 40 yards. The Lancaster Catholic Crusaders played host to the Annville-Cleona Dutchman on Friday October 6, 2023. The Dutchmen defeated the Crusaders 35-21.

Harter was one of the top players for an Annville-Cleona team that went 7-4 and reached the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. He made 88 tackles and intercepted four passes on defense. He took two picks back for touchdowns and also caused two fumbles and recovered another.

The 5-foot-8, 145-pound senior was also the team's top running back and kick returner. He rushed for 1,109 yards and 13 touchdowns on 159 carries and had over 400 return yards.

Harter was also named a first-team all-star on both sides of the ball and Defensive Back of the Year in Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

