An annual rodeo is riding into The Oceanfront this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second annual Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo is being hosted in Virginia Beach this weekend at 3rd Street on the beach on April 13-14.

The winner of 2023, Michael Lane, will return to defend his title. Some of the top bull riders in the nation are competing for the chance to win $12,000 in cash and multiple gold buckles. Some of the best-ranked cowgirls in the country will also compete in the barrel racing competition for a spot in the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association National Finals in September.

While the actual show at 3 p.m. is sold out, other festivities are available starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

