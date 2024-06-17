Annual premier Dallas Race Week on tap for Lake Ray Hubbard all week

Jun. 16—If it's time for the start of summer, it must also be time for Dallas Race Week.

Rightfully billed as the premier sailing event each year on Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas Race Week competitors will take to the water on Monday with races set to run through Friday. Start times are 7 p.m. each day and spectators can enjoy the majesty of the week-long event from various vantage points, including The Yacht Club at Chandlers Landing, The Harbor or just about any safe spot from the eastern shore of Lake Ray Hubbard south of Interstate 30

Dallas Race Week was established in 1982 and is one of Rockwall's longest-running sporting events.

The inspiration for the regatta came from Scott Self, a founding member of Chandlers Landing Yacht & Tennis Club. After participating in and winning their division at the 1978 Antigua Sailing Week with 11 fellow club members on a Columbia 56 sailing yacht, Self was motivated to create a similar event on Lake Ray Hubbard.

Originally an invitational regatta, Dallas Race Week has evolved over the years but has consistently featured consecutive evenings of racing followed by lively after-parties.

The event has attracted top sailors, including America's Cup skippers Dennis Conner and John Kolius, as well as Olympic gold medalist Paul Foerster, who now sails at the Rush Creek Yacht Club in Heath.

In 1999, the regatta transformed into a charity event, with Helping Hands as the primary beneficiary. By 2006, the Rotary Club took over as the sponsoring organization. Over the years, Dallas Race Week has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various causes in the Rockwall area. Despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has remained a staple in the community.

Scott Self was a dedicated participant in every Dallas Race Week until his death in June 2020. His son, Billy Self, a resident of Chandlers Landing and a member of the Chandlers Landing Yacht Club, continues his father's legacy. Since Scott's death, all proceeds from the regatta have been directed to the Scott Self Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports students pursuing careers in the trades.

"Scott Self pressed the family motto 'Hard work and rigid self-denial' as the key to success," said Billy Self. "My dad believed in the high value of work in the trades as an impactful path to display the family motto. In his memory, we set up a scholarship for students seeking a trade school to pursue their career goals."

The scholarship — administered in cooperation with the Rockwall ISD Education Foundation — awards students from both Rockwall ISD high schools who demonstrate a passion for technical and vocational fields.