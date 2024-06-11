Annual Penn State “Lift for Life” returning this week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The 21st annual “Lift for Life”, the premiere event of the Penn State Uplifting Athletes chapter, is happening this Thursday, June 13 at 4 p.m. in Holuba Hall.

The Nittany Lion offense will square off against the defense throughout a series of competitions to benefit rare diseases.

The doors open at 3:30 p.m.; there is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds from the event will go towards Uplifting Athlete’s commitment to life skills development, patient-focused programs, and rare disease research.

There will be a kids clinic from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Uplifting Athletes was started in 2007. The nonprofit aims to use the sports community to help the over 30 million people who are impacted by rare diseases in the United States. Uplifting Athletes has garnered over $8 million since its inception through engaging athletes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.