Annual Ohio State football spring game set for April 16

The annual spectacle that is the Ohio State football spring game will be held Saturday, April 16 according to OSU’s official website. The announcement came as a part of the information disseminated regarding the Ohio State football coaching clinic.

The clinic itself will begin on Thursday, April 14, and culminate with a free ticket for the spring game on that Saturday. No official time on Saturday has been announced.

We also don’t have dates for when spring ball will commence at Ohio State, but if you work backward based on a historical perspective, you can probably feel pretty good about spring ball beginning around mid-March.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day laughs with players during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

When an official spring practice schedule is released and we have our hands on it — or should we say, in electronic format via email, we’ll have it for you.

