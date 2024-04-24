Annual MHS athletic banquet scheduled for May 8

Apr. 24—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Athletic Booster Club will host the annual Mitchell High School athletic banquet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Corn Palace.

The event is for all Mitchell student-athletes in grades 9-12 who participated in a high school sport, and students in grades 7-8 who competed in a varsity sport.

The public can purchase meal tickets for the event for $15 each and the deadline to reserve a spot is May 3 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Kernels'

athletic website

.

Contact the Mitchell Activities Office at 605-995-3082 for more information.