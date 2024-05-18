Annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo begins

May 17—ATHENS — The 42nd annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo kicked off Thursday morning with steer wrestling and team roping competitions, with the main events planned for Friday and Saturday nights.

Matt McGee, 45, from Florence, competed in the team roping competition against 62 other teams and said he has been entering rodeo competitions for 25 years. He said he competes for a living and there are a lot of cash prizes at the Sheriff's Rodeo.

"It's one of the best rodeos east of the Mississippi," McGee said.

In a successful team roping event, a young steer runs into the arena chased by a contestant on horseback who twirls his rope in the air before lassoing the steer's neck, causing it to fall to the ground. Then the rider's teammate ties the steer's back legs together.

McGee said he does not get nervous before competing, and while in the arena, he is focused on one thing.

"I focus on the steer's hind feet the whole time because it's my job to rope them as fast as possible," he said. "I always have an adrenaline rush."

The annual Exceptional Needs Rodeo will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rodeo is for individuals with special needs, and people from across north Alabama are expected to attend.

The rodeo's main events will take place Friday and Saturday evening with gates opening at 6 p.m. and competition starting at 8 p.m. Competitions will include barrel racing, bull riding, break-away roping, calf roping, bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding.

On Friday and Saturday nights pistols will be given away. Chances to win are being sold for $3 or four for $10 at the Sheriff's Office, but can also be purchased both nights of the rodeo. The winner does not have to be present at the rodeo to win. The winner must complete firearm registration at Winter Timber Outdoors, the sponsor, before receiving the pistol.

Daily tickets for adults are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 years and under are $8 in advance and $12 at the gate. Children 3 years and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Limestone County Sheriff's office or online at showpass.com/42nd-annual-limestone-sheriffs-rodeo.

Roger Ryan, 69, from unincorporated Limestone County, has been attending the rodeo for 20 years. He said his favorite part is steer wrestling. Ryan said he likes that the rodeo is a fundraiser for the Sheriff's Office.

"I think it's a great thing. My son's a deputy, so it helps all of them," he said. "It helps them buy the stuff that they need to be a better sheriff's department."

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said the rodeo is his department's only fundraiser and proceeds fund any expenditures that are not covered by their regular budget. He said in years past they have used the money to purchase ballistic vests, duty gear, patrol vehicles, equipment for the SWAT team and to build a firing range, among other things.

"For the last four decades, this event has allowed local law enforcement to be involved in a family-fun community activity," McLaughlin said. "The rodeo allows the community to see the great men and women in law enforcement at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office in a positive way and it gives the citizens an opportunity to come out and show their support for our local agency."

The Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena is located on Alabama 99, west of Athens. For more information about the rodeo, call 256-232-0111 or visit limestonesheriffrodeo.com.

