Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival Wraps Up in Arizona

The 19th Annual Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta sent colorful hot air balloons into the Arizona sky on Sunday, November 5, footage shows.

Video posted by the City of Page shows balloons during the last launch of the four-day festival and street fair celebration, which began Thursday and showcased 60 hot air balloons, local media said. Credit: City of Page via Storyful