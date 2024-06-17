Annual 'Guns-N-Hoses' law-enforcement, emergency services game catches fire with great weather

Jun. 17—DICKINSON — A fair number of folks were in the stands at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark on Saturday, June 15 for the annual "Guns-N-Hoses" softball game between law enforcement and fire/emergency services, but this year things were switched up to see the Stark County Sheriff's Office team up with Dickinson Emergency Services and fire-department personnel, while the Dickinson Police Department was in the "home" dugout, teaming up with the Stark County Rural Fire Department to slug it out on the softball diamond in a new format.

Traditionally, the game was between law enforcement and fire/emergency services, but the mix — n-match alterations resulted in a closer game than last-year's overwhelming 27-5 win for the Dickinson Fire Department over DPD.

The county sheriff's office-fire/emergency services team ended up with the 11-6 win, but that was incidental to seeing the Badlands Big Sticks baseball team cheering them on from the stands and announcers heckling/encouraging the athletes from the press-box.

More than 100 locals attended the game and enjoyed the warm weekend weather, while the action on the field was a back-n-forth effort for both teams with the sheriff's office-fire/emergency services team pulling away just at the end. The action on the field was just another way for area residents and supporters to see the personnel up-close and in-person, but also serves as a way for the responders, themselves, to get to know one-another in a less-formal setting and have a little fun.

"It's a nice change-of-pace to put the law with the fire department and, I think, now more than ever we work together in a more-positive and proactive way so this just enhances that even more," Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee said. "We get to know one-another more on a personal level and there's a little more bonding."

That sentiment was echoed by Dickinson Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell, who added, "I think it's a good opportunity for all of us that are out there on these calls together to get-together and have a good time, outside of running calls and that kind of stuff; and it's good team-building and really good for the community. We love being here with the community, and it's one of our priorities: I know from the police department, the sheriff's office and the Stark County Rural Fire Department, we're all about our community and if it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here so we love to do this kind of thing."

Dickinson Police Officer Alex Schroeder, who is a drug-task-force senior officer with the organization, said it was his third or fourth year in the event — after being named player-of-the-game last year — and enjoys it immensely, saying, "It's always fun."

He added, "The first year I competed was the best year, because we beat the fire department ... but we get a chance to mix it up a little bit (this year.)"

